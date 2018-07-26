Fulham complete loan deal for winger Andre Schurrle

Fulham have signed Borussia Dortmund winger André Schürrle on a two-year loan deal from the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year old forward, a former Chelsea player for rivaling West-London club will wear the number 14 shirt for the Whites.

The arrival of Schurrle is the fourth piece of business the newly-promoted Premier League side have conducted, following the additions of Nice duo Maxime Le Marchand and Jean Michael Seri, and Las Palmas goalkeeper Fabri.

Schurrle potential coup

Having made the return to England, Schurrle add to the ranks of the likes of Damien Duff, Scott Parker and the late Ray Wilkins who have played for both clubs on the Kings' Road.

A Blue between 2013 and 2015 and world champion with Germany in 2014, Schurrle has also played for Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz 05 and VfL Wolfsburg.

Schurrle was a peripheral member of Jose Mourinho's squad in his first stint in England, but still notched 11 goals in 44 appearances and is renowned for his pace and skill on the flanks.

So happy to be here

On signing, the German told FulhamTV that he was "so happy to be here" and couldn't "wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me - that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here."

On his style of play, the German went on the describe as loving "ball possession" and "attacking", adding he loved "making runs". He also realises competition for places in the top-flight will be fierce however, and that he will "have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”

With the new season beginning in earnest two weeks from Friday, Slavisa Jokanovic's men begin their return to the English top-flight on Saturday August 11 with a London derby against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.