Reports: Leicester City considering bid for Getafe defender Djené Dakonam

Leicester City are preparing a mega money bid for Getafe central-defender Djené Dakonam, according to reports.

According to France Football, the Foxes are preparing to lodge a bid for the Togolese stopper and would be willing to pay his €35m (£31m) release clause in order to snare one of their 'priority' targets.

Replacement or addition?

Should the defender, known simply as Djené, make the switch to the East Midlands, he could go a long way in replacing Harry Maguire, who has recently been the subject of interest from Manchester United.

Claude Puel is keen to keep the England defender, though, so 26-year-old Djené could bolster their defensive options even further. Maguire, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans and Yohan Benalouane are all currently vying for the centre-back positions at the club.

The move, then, could hinge on a number of different factors. Djené still has five years left to run on his contract with Getafe, so it would depend on Leicester paying his full release clause. Also, there were reports that the defender was not interested in a move to the Premier League and would ask the club to reject any such offer despite apparent further interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Getafe president Angel Torres said: "The footballer has had important offers from the Premier League, but he has asked us not to listen to them."

Embed from Getty Images

Impressive adaptation

Regardless of the outcome, Djené would represent excellent business for whichever team he decides to join. Despite not making his top-flight debut for Getafe until last year, following a switch from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, he impressed.

Making 36 appearances in all, he played a key role as José Bordalás' troops finished eighth and conceded 33 goals in the process. Only Barcelona and Atletico Madrid had better defensive records throughout 2017/18.