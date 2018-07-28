Pellegrini praises captain Noble's influence on new signings

Manuel Pellegrini has stressed the significance of club captain Mark Noble and director of football Mario Husillos in helping players settle into their new surroundings at West Ham.

Noble is entering his 15th season at the club, after making his debut back in 2004 and having been given the captaincy in 2015.

So far, the club has seen seven new additions in the summer transfer window, spending a club record £42 million on playmaker Felipe Anderson, with other notable signings including Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Pellegrini has hailed his Captains’ impressive passion for the club, making the transition process easier for those who have just joined the Hammers.

“He is so, so important,” Pellegrini said.

“He has so many years here, he is the captain. I know him from the three years I worked here. He is a very good player, a very good leader also.

“He is the captain and knows the history of this club. He is always talking with new players. He is working very well in that sense also.”

He will be very useful for West Ham

Husillos has also had an impact in this regard, with the manager quick to praise the efforts of the new director of football, with the two previously working together at Malaga.

“I brought Mario here because David Sullivan asked me to bring him as sporting director. I worked with Mario in Malaga as well, so I know him very well," added the new Hammers boss.

“We worked in Malaga for three years and we bought good players and we sold also good players that were not too expensive and then in a couple of years they were double the price, so he will be very useful for West Ham.”

Lukasz Fabianski is the latest new addition to meet with his team-mates at the Rush Green training ground, returning after his 2018 World Cup duty.

The Polish stopper will be looking for some involvement in the friendly against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on 28 July.