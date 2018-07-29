Unai Emery speaks about Ozil's return and areas to improve following victory over PSG

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery spoke in depth about midfielder Mesut Ozil after the Gunners wrapped up their pre-season tour in Singapore with a resounding 5-1 victory over PSG.

Another captain candidate

Goals on the night came from the captain for the game Ozil, Rob Holding and Eddie Nketiah, with Alexandre Lacazette claiming two.

Speaking about the Germans' chances of getting the captaincy permanently, Emery said: "We are working together and giving the responsibility to the players. I think he can take responsibility, but let's not forget (Laurent) Koscielny who is recovering with us.

"Then we've got Petr Cech, who also captained us in a friendly match. Aaron Ramsey also captained us and I am maybe thinking another one or two players can take responsibility for every player in the team."

Ozil began the match in the number ten position behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Emery was asked afterwards whether this is where he will fit in this season.

"He started today at No.10 with Matteo (Guendouzi) and Mohamed (Elneny) behind him. The first one would go up and then find him between the lines, or sometimes Mkhitaryan.

"When we do have the ball, we can press with the striker and a No.10 almost like a 4-4-2 in a press. It depends because Mesut can play on the right and go inside, driving in to open up space for the right back.

"We want to find a space for him and the other players where they can use their qualities through good positioning."

Room to improve

On the general performance of the team, Emery believes that there are certain areas that still need to be improved.

"We still need to improve tactically and improve the pace of every player. We didn't have any injuries which was important, and we had the opportunity to play more young players too.

"The result wasn't the most important thing today. For me, it's also about playing with the young players and missing some important players."

Incredible reception

The Gunners' head coach also spoke about the support the team had received during their time in Singapore.

"[Our support] is really big, really great. I think Arsenal has a lot of support all over the world and we're really grateful for that."

"The conditions to work in, in the hotel, is very good. We are very happy about it. Tomorrow we are going to travel to London but this week has been very good for our preparation."