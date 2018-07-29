Arnautovic continues fine form in win over Ipswich Town

Marko Arnautovic extended his superb form with another goal in a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town, as the Hammers gained consecutive victories on their pre-season tour.

Acting as temporary captain, the Hammer of the Year slotted home a well-taken finish in the second-half as the Irons battled against their Championship opponents.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Arnautovic had much to say on how the Hammers have improved over the last few weeks.

“I think every game we are improving,” said Arnautovic. “We had a lot of games this week and have more next week and we try to get better and better in every game.

“We are trying to work on the basics that the gaffer wants from us, but it is not always easy because the other teams, especially the Championship teams, are one or two weeks ahead of us and they’re really physical because they’re coming to the end of pre-season because they start next week."

The forward added: “We’re trying to work hard and trying to win games, but the most important thing is for us to win the game.”

"Everybody wants to play, and it means the training is high quality."

Arnautovic also spoke of his appreciation for the travelling fans, as the Hammers faithful have turned out in great numbers to support the side during their tour around parts of the U.K.

“The interest in our club is all over the world now.” Arnautovic continued. “You can see in pre-season that the fans always come and support us and are always behind us.

“This club is very strong with its fans and they always try to be behind us and this is what we need.

“We need to play for them and they need to cheer for us and together we hope we can do some good things this season.”

The fans of West Ham will no doubt be happy with the form the popular Austrian has shown, as his exploits in front of goal have continued from his impressive showings towards the end of last season.

He added: “I try to do my thing like I always do and if the chances come then I try to score.

“If not, I try to work hard for the team. We have good players. We had a good transfer window and there are a lot of challenges in each position."

“Everybody wants to play, and it means the training is high quality," concluded the forward.

"I think the players who have come in have done a good job, but the most important thing is the Premier League and I hope they can show their quality there as well.”

Their quality will need to be on full display as the Hammers gear up to take on French club Angers and German side Mainz in the final two pre-season fixtures, before the Premier League season begins at Anfield.