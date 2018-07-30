Maarten Stekelenburg extends Everton contract as Blues also prepare new deal for Pickford

Maarten Stekelenburg has extended his Everton contract, agreeing to a new deal with the club until June 2020.

After joining the club under former boss Ronald Koeman, Stekelenburg became the club’s number one for the 2016/2017 Premier League season before losing his spot to Joel Robles towards the end of the campaign after suffering a lower body injury.

Jordan Pickford then signed from Sunderland last summer and was immediately established as the club’s new number one with Stekelenburg only deputising in a handful of Europa League games.

Speaking to EvertonTV about his new deal, the back-up ‘keeper said: “I understand my role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get better as well.

“It was tough last year because I had an injury and it took me a few months to come back from that. But I’m fit now, I’ve played in our pre-season games and I’m very much looking forward to Jordan getting back here so we can push one another.”

The former Netherlands international has been a mainstay during the Blues’ pre-season with Pickford still away on break following an impressive World Cup campaign but will ultimately return to the bench once Pickford returns next Monday.

Pickford set for improved deal

Stekelenburg isn’t the only Everton goalkeeper who the club are looking to tie down for a little while longer yet.

According to The Times, the Blues are preparing to offer Pickford improved terms in a bid to reward the 24-year-old following his impressive first campaign with the club, that saw him claim an end of season awards treble.

Pickford’s current contract has four years left to run after signing a five-year-deal on his arrival from Sunderland but Everton will want to warn off any clubs potentially looking to unsettle their number one by improving his standing at the club with an increased wage packet.