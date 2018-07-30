David Wagner: "We are now able to build a proper Premier League facility."

Heading into the 2017/18 Premier League season, Huddersfield were expected by many to be engulfed in a relegation scrap and subsequently go straight back down to the Championship. Yet, David Wagner pulled off another brilliant campaign, guiding his team to a 16th place finish with nine wins, ten draws and nineteen defeats.

Key to their sucess was defensive organisation; finishing as the joint-lowest scoring side, Wagner instilled discipline into his back-four, thereby providing them with the platform to stave off a relegation scrap.

Wagner's record at the club speaks for itself, having secured promotion for Huddersfield for the first time in 45 years before retaining their position in the Premier League during his second season.

Wagner admits his Huddersfield role wasn't what he initially envisaged

The manager admitted he's more involved in the goings on at the club both on and off the pitch than he first thought when signing for the Terriers.

"This was not what I had in my head when I joined this football club," said Wagner. "I am much more involved in a lot of things that go on behind the scenes here."

"We are now able to build a proper Premier League facility. It takes around 18 to 24 months, but there is so much information and discussions on what should be the first thing to work on, how we prioritise so no two days in this job are alike."

"I'm privileged to be here," says the boss

Wagner has moulded his own ethos onto the club, developing his own vision for Huddersfield in his two season at the helm thus far. With a third season now on the horizon, he noted how lucky he is to receive the support of the owners for a sustained period given the fickle nature of football.

"Football is a very short-term business usually for managers," he said. "A year can be considered being long in the job these days. I'm really privileged to be here for nearly three years now to help influence the direction of the club, to share ideas and to help Huddersfield develop."

Also citing how magical the experience has been for his players, Wagner hopes the positive atmosphere around the club will continue for 2018/19 as the club look to remain in the top flight.

"It's nice for me and it makes me very happy to see people who have worked for this team for over ten years, who have seen it in League Two, that they have these moments in the Premier League."

"It lifts me to see them feel the atmosphere in the stadium, to see how much joy they have along with the supporters that the club is progressing. I do know the jumps we've made from where we were to where we are. Saying I'm proud wouldn't be the right word, I'm just really pleased for everyone this has a positive impact on."

Huddersfield fared well against the big clubs last season and they've certainly got the foundations to enjoy another fruitful campaign this year. Whatever happens, the progress made under Wagner is undeniable.