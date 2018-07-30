Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to join up with his Liverpool teammates in France

2018 will certainly go down as the making of Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and the youngster is ready to continue his remarkable development as he looks to return to club football after representing England at the World Cup in Russia.

The 19-year-old was part of Gareth Southgate's squad that reached the semi-finals of the competition and the local-born Merseysider even featured in the Three Lions final World Cup match against Belgium.

Arnold has not played for the Reds since their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid back in May and despite having some well earned time on holiday, the young right-back is set to make an early return.

The Academy graduate will report to Melwood on Tuesday where his club manager Jürgen Klopp will look to bring his likely first-choice right back into the fold for the upcoming season.

Start as you mean to go on

Despite only featuring briefly in this summer's World Cup, Arnold was permitted to take some annual leave from the extended season and unlike his fellow Englishman and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson he will return from his holidays early.

Skipper Henderson, featured regularly for Southgate and England and conducted himself outstandingly in the summer tournament and the 28-year-old Reds captain deservedly is enjoying some more time away from football.

Arnold's decision to return to training went against his manager's wishes to take the allocated time off but the teenage full-backs determination to get back on the field is admirable considering how well he finished the domestic campaign back in May.

Brazilian duo could also feature in France

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and summer signing Alisson could also join up with the Reds squad in France with the two players having represented their National side Brazil in Russia.

The duo helped the record winners of the competition achieve a quarter-final finish where they were defeated by Belgium 2-1.

The worlds most expensive goalkeeper could begin training plans for the first time since his £66.8 million move from Roma as Klopp looks to bring his number one goalkeeper into the mix.

The Reds will also travel to Dublin when they will come against Napoli, where the likes of Alisson, Firmino and Alexander-Arnold should all be in contention for much-needed minutes on the pitch.