Impressive Domingos Quina in line for long-term deal with West Ham

West Ham United have made promising youngster Domingos Quina a priority this summer as the club looks to hand the 18-year-old a new contract before his current deal expires in the summer.

After some impressive displays for Portugal’s U19 side in the Euro tournament in Finland, Quina has reportedly attracted interest from several of Europe’s top clubs.

Playing an integral part in his country’s win over Italy in a thrilling 4-3 extra-time win, Barcelona reportedly kept a close eye on the youngster during the match after being impressed by his earlier performances in the tournament.

Furthermore, reports are suggesting a number of clubs in Germany’s top division have expressed interest in the developing Portuguese winger, including Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen.

The Hammers appear reluctant to let Quina go, however, as they look to fend off any interest by offering him a bumper new contract, preventing the chance of letting him leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.

Any chance of a deal being completed depends on new manager Manuel Pellegrini, as the 18-year-old reportedly looks for assurances over game time before he signs a new contract.

Out the exit door?

Quina has made only six senior appearances for the Hammers so far, with his debut coming in the Europa League in November 2016.

Yet to appear in the Premier League, all of Quina’s performances have come through cup competitions, but he is looking to further his development with more first-team appearances.

With a number of clubs reportedly offering Quina the game time he seeks, it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can keep the promising talent in claret and blue.

Game time will be a difficult commodity to come by, as with seven new signings walking through the door at the London stadium it remains to be seen if the Hammers can offer Quina the playing time he desires.

As a result, the club may be forced to see their winger leave for a small transfer fee, or even nothing at all by the time the summer of 2019 rolls around.