Tommy Smith reflects on the increasing training intensity ahead of Premier League campaign

Huddersfield are currently enjoying pre-season training camp in Austria ahead of a fresh new Premier League campaign in which they'll strive to retain their place in the top flight.

Tommy Smith admits training is growing in intensity as Premier League season draws closer

The club captain reflected on Huddersfield's training camp amid final preparations for the new season, suggesting that training is getting harder by the day.

"It's been tough; it was an early start for the lads, we trained on the grass and then we were in the gym during the afternoon," Smith said. "But, ultimately, it's pre-season and this is what we are here for; to have these types of days to get work into our legs."

Tommy Smith believes the camp will be a huge benefit to the squad as they look to battle relegation for another year, remaining in the Premier League and fending off the talents of the newly promoted sides.

"Pre-season is never easy - no matter how many times you have. It never gets any easier, but it's all geared around the start of the season. Day by day the intensity grows. I think the closer we get to Chelsea it'll keep going and that's what we want."

Huddersfield off to positive start in pre-season training camp

As they did last year, the squad are staying in Kirchberg in Tirol. Kicking off their two-game tour, Town faced Serie A side FC Bologna, securing a 2-1 victory as Steve Mounié headed home the winner in the dying embers of the contest.

While only a few weeks before the start of the season, the game certainly retained a pre-season feel to it, with a sluggish start from both teams. Yet, it was the English side that drew first blood when Florent Hadergjonaj won a penalty for the Terriers. A pinpoint ball from Philip Billing caught out the Italian defence, allowing Florent to control the ball before being brought down in the area.

Aaron Mooy confidently converted from the spot to set the game in motion. Bologna posed far more of a threat in the second-half, working their way into the game to pile the pressure on Huddersfield. Failing to make use of a free-kick from 25 yards out, the Italians drew level ten minutes into the half after a sloppy error from Jonas Lössl. A stray pass fell straight to the feet of Falcinelli, who was set through on goal before sliding the ball past the goalkeeper.

At 1-1, there was to be one last twist in the tail as Huddersfield ensured they got off to the best possible start to their training camp. Löwe and Mounié linked up to create the chance, with the former delivering a free-kick that picked out Mounié who headed home.

Huddersfield face one more pre-season game on Friday 3rd August against RB Leipzig before returning to England for the start of the season.