Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan Preview: Pochettino faces midfield injury crisis ahead of Milan clash

Tottenham Hotspur will finish their International Champions Cup with a final game against AC Milan in Minneapolis.

Spurs won their opening game against Italian opponents AS Roma but tasted defeat on Sunday morning against Barcelona after a penalty shootout.

AC Milan meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory in the tournament after losing to Manchester United on penalties in Los Angeles.

Spurs riddled with injuries

Mauricio Pochettino had a depleted squad to choose from at the beginning of the International Champions Cup.

However, his selection has narrowed once more through injuries picked up by Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko.

Victor Wanyama has suffered yet another knee injury and has flown home to London as he is unable to play again in the near future.

Moussa Sissoko suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Barcelona on Sunday and is not expected to return in time for Wednesday's Milan tie.

Pochettino admitted in the post-match press conference there is a chance Lamela may return in Wednesday's clash with Milan:

“Erik was after the game against Roma, he felt but in a different muscle a minor injury. That’s why he’s here with us.”

“We hope he can play against Milan,” Poch added.

With injuries to his established midfielders, Pochettino is expected to put his trust in youngsters Oliver Skipp and Luke Amos who have both impressed so far.

Strong Milan side available

Gennaro Gattuso has just about a full strength team to choose from for Wednesday's clash.

With the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Patrick Cutrone at his disposal - Gattuso certainly has an advantage over Pochettino.

Milan have already recalled Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodríguez who both exited the World Cup early on in comparison to Tottenham's semi-finalists.

The two sides famously met in the 2010/11 Champions League last 16 meeting where debutants Tottenham advanced.

A first-leg goal from Peter Crouch was enough to see the Lilywhite's through to the quarter-finals where their fate would be sealed by Real Madrid.

A game which would bring unhappy memories for the current AC Milan manager who was caught up in off-field altercations with Tottenham's assistant coach Joe Jordan.