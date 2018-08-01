Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AC Milan: Pochettino's faith in youth players pays off with impressive victory

Georges-Kévin N'Koudou provided Tottenham Hotspur with the decisive goal as Spurs ran out 1-0 victors over Gennaro Gattuso's AC Milan.

It was a much-changed starting XI from Mauricio Pochettino who was dealing with a midfield injury crisis.

However, Pochettino's inclusion of six youth players paid off as an energetic Tottenham proved too much to handle for the Rossoneri.

Professional victory over tough opposition

Spurs made a positive start to the game with their usual high tempo approach.

Despite Tottenham's dominance, they lacked the cutting edge going forward as they struggled to find the final ball to cut open Milan's defence.

The game suddenly burst into life on the half-hour mark when Luke Amos came inches away from opening the scoring.

Straight from the conclusive goal kick, Milan broke with Suso down the right whose cross was met by Patrick Cutrone but Michel Vorm brilliantly denied the Italian forward.

Moments later Cutrone squandered another headered opportunity and his frustration was evident.

Just before the referee blew for half-time, Cutrone had yet another clear opportunity on goal but once again he failed to capitalise.

Spurs ended the half lucky not to have conceded, the youngsters at times were playing superb football but there was no connection between midfield and attack.

Almost straight from kick-off for the second-half Georges-Kévin N'Koudou got his second goal in as many games to put Spurs ahead.

N'kouou was played in down the left side and unleashed a fierce left-footed effort on goal - which was too powerful for Gianluigi Donnarumma who had just come on to deal with.

The Frenchman almost doubled his tally after latching onto a lazy back pass but Donnarumma pulled off a smart save to deny Spurs from doubling their lead.

Poch puts faith in the youth

Mauricio Pochettino's belief in his younger players paid off as the likes of Luke Amos, Oliver Skipp and Anthony Georgiou all impressed throughout the competition.

The Argentine coach was faced with a midfield injury crisis going into the game and could've easily dropped Christian Eriksen deeper but chose to rely on his inexperienced youngsters.

Luke Amos has particularly impressed over the course of the International Champions Cup having played a large role in all three games the 21-year-old has certainly held his own amongst some established sides.

Oliver Skipp featured towards the back end of the AS Roma victory and Barcelona defeat but looked eager and confident to get ahold of the ball.

Meanwhile, Anthony Georgiou who has been on the cusp of breaking into Pochettino's squad took up an unusually deep role but showed his ability to beat the opposition's defence on numerous occasions.

What's next for Spurs?

The Lilywhites now face their final pre-season match against Spanish opposition Girona at their home ground Estadi Montilivi on Saturday 4, August.