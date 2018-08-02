Could the man Arsenal fans are nicknaming 'Ivan the Terrible' jump ship ahead of season opener?

This piece was going to explain the importance of keeping Ivan Gazidis at Arsenal, however, for the second time in two months he has caused one or two rewrites.

The rumours linking him with the position at AC Milan have accelerated over the last few days, and if reports in Italy are to be believed, Arsenal have a new position to fill.

Although nothing has been confirmed by either club it seems the deal is pretty much done. A deal which throws the post Arsene Wenger planning up in the air.

Had you told any Arsenal fan two years ago that losing him would cause such disarray you would have been laughed out of north London.

Gazidis gets his change

His “catalyst for change” seemed nothing more than hot air but his planning post Wenger, whether you are behind Unai Emery or not, has been exemplary.

In truth the Arsenal of today has been his plan all along. The appointments of Raul Sanllehi and Sven Mislintat were an indication that change was on the horizon. With or without Arsene.

Ivan has been the driving force, backed up by Sven and Raul but truth be told, it is Ivan and Ivan alone who has the last say.

It is difficult to understand his decision. His plan is coming to fruition, the fans are behind the new manager and seemingly united after years of dispute. He’s now the man who holds the power at the club.

So why ditch your plan when the job is halfway done? It can’t be the offer of more power. Let’s be honest, after Stan Kroenke, Ivan is the man with the power at the club. It can’t be the offer of an easier job. No disrespect to Milan but they are a club that have been in decline for a while.

So, what could it be? Money? It would be extremely disappointing if Kroenke were to let Ivan go without a fight.

He is now the most important man in terms of how the club is ran and it’s imperative he stays. The near future of the club depends on it.

More Kroenke involvement to come?

It looks as though if Gazidis does decide to jump ship Josh Kroenke will be the man that takes over.

While sources from inside the club claim he is fit for the role, it remains to be seen what the fans would think. Would he be backed?

Regardless of what happens, it is a less than ideal way to come in to new season. With so much uncertainty, could it affect the team?

You would hope not, but this is Arsenal. A team that over the years have seldom done things the easy way.