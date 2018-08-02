Opinion: Should Arsenal look to sign a wide player in the remaining weeks of the transfer window?

In what has been a refreshing transfer window for Arsenal supporters, the North Londoners appear to have addressed the bulk of their issues.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has been brought in to provide cover and competition for right back Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos brings experience to the centre of the Arsenal defence, Bernd Leno looks to be Petr Čech's long term replacement in goal, and both Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have been signed to add steel to Arsenal's central midfield.

A promising window indeed, but one question mark still remains over the current Arsenal squad- the need for a wide player.

Assessing Arsenal's current wide options

Currently, Arsenal have a few players on their books who can operate out wide. The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Danny Welbeck, Reiss Nelson, Alex Iwobi, Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can all play on the flanks, but it would be remiss to claim the aforementioned players are naturals in wide areas.

Aubameyang, Arsenal's record signing from Borussia Dortmund, has made an impressive start to his career at The Emirates, netting ten goals in thirteen Premier League starts. Despite possessing the attributes to excel on the flanks, would it be wise to deploy him there and potentially hinder his goalscoring exploits?

Mkhitaryan, who as it stands is the favourite to fill one of the positions out wide for Arsenal, is no stranger to playing on wing but is a number ten by trade- a playmaker, in a similar vein to Özil.

Iwobi and Nelson have shown promise when called upon, but are still very much a developing talents. Welbeck, for all his endeavour, lacks the intricacy to do a job for the Gunners full time in such an important position.

Who can Arsenal sign?

Before the start of the transfer window Arsenal had a rumoured transfer budget of £50M and judging by the shrewdness of their business so far, the rumours may indeed be accurate.

With that being the case, it's interesting to ponder who could potentially link up with Unai Emery's squad.

Gelson Martins was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, before recently joining La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. Out of favour winger Kingsley Coman had also been touted for a move to the Gunners, but there has been little, if any movement on that front.

The most prominent name being linked is Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé. The Catalan giants have recently added former Bordeaux winger Malcom to their ranks, meaning Dembélé could be offloaded as a result.

The acquisition of the Frenchman would certainly be a statement of intent from Arsenal, but a potential price tag of £90M represented a massive stumbling block. There has been talk of a two year loan deal but as of yet nothing concrete.

As a result, time is running out and with only seven days remaining of the transfer window, a winger would surely be a useful acquisition.