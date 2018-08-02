Sam Baldock and Jiri Skalak depart Brighton for the Championship

Striker Sam Baldock and winger Jiri Skalak have departed Brighton and Hove Albion for respective moves to the Sky Bet Championship.

Baldock heads to the Royals

Baldock has made a move to Reading, after struggling to play for Brighton last season. Baldock made only five appearances last season, due to injury and being pushed down the pecking order by fellow strikers Tomer Hemed, Glenn Murray and Jurgen Locadia.

Baldock joined Brighton back in the summer transfer window of 2014 from Bristol City.

Since joining The Seagulls, Baldock has scored 20 goals in 94 appearances and particularly impressed in Brighton's promotion campaign in 2016/17, where he scored 12 goals in 34 games.

Reading have been looking at a striker for quite a while and made Baldock one of their prime targets this window and finally got the deal done.

According to The Argus, the three-year-deal will include a sizeable guaranteed payment along with additional clauses, which could mean the overall figure for Baldock could be around £5 million.

This is not bad profit for Albion considering they only paid £1.5million for Baldock back in 2014 and he has been affected by injury during his time with Brighton.

Hughton's thoughts on Baldock

Albion manager, Chris Hughton had the following to say on Baldock when speaking to The Argus: "Sam has been a pleasure to work with during my time here and he played a key role in our journey to the Premier League.

"His attitude and professionalism has been excellent, especially after not having as much game time as he would have liked last season."

He added: "This move will allow him to play regular first-team football and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future on behalf of everyone at the club."

Skalak joins Millwall

Skalak, like Baldock, has made a move to the Championship to join Millwall.

According to The Argus, Millwall manager Neil Harris has been pursuing Skalak during the last three transfer windows and the fee for the winger is set to potentially surpass Millwall's club record fee of £800,000 if add-ons for the deal are triggered.

Skalak joined The Seagulls back in 2016 from Czech Republic top flight side, Mladá Boleslav for a fee of around £1.2 million.

Skalak like Baldock has struggled to make appearances for Albion last season. Skalak did not feature in the Premier League and only made three appearances in the cup all season.

Skalak spent a great deal of the season playing for Brighton U23's after the signing of Jose Izquierdo.

In total Skalak has made 50 appearances for Brighton and scored two goals, one of which was a very memorable one against Queens Park Rangers at The Amex back in 2016, with a thunderbolt volley from 30 yards.

Hughton's comments on Skalak's move

Hughton had the following to say on Skalak when speaking to The Argus: “Jiri is a great character and I cannot fault his professionalism or work rate since arriving at the club.

“He has played his part in helping the club win promotion to the Premier League and has been a brilliant player to have in and around the squad.

Hughton concluded by stating: “We understand his desire to play regular first team football and wish him all the very best for his future.”