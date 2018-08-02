Burnley vs Aberdeen preview: Clarets favourites in Europa League second leg

After last Thursday’s 1-1 draw, Burnley and Aberdeen face each other in the decisive second leg of their Europa League tie on Wednesday night.

Sam Vokes equalised for the Clarets in the final ten minutes of the game, after Gary Mackay-Steven had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half after James Tarkowski fouled Sam Cosgrove after 19 minutes.

Both teams look to improve

Sean Dyche’s men were second best for the majority of the opening period with only off-target shots from Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmunsson the only chances they created in that time.

More of a presence in attack is definitely something that Dyche will want to add, with Wood looking isolated when the Dons had a lot of the ball.

Derek McInnes will want more from his team when they have the ball as they could have finished off the visitors early on. Mackay-Steven saw his header saved well and Niall McGinn curled an effort wide, but these were Aberdeen’s most notable chances after the penalty had been converted.

Team news makes for sour reading for Clarets fans

A mixture of a lack of signings and injuries leaves the Clarets with little depth ahead of the club’s first home European game since 1967.

Nick Pope has been ruled out with a dislocated shoulder and Dyche gave no timescale on his return. The stopper was injured after he collided with Tarkowski after 14 minutes of the first leg.

The goalkeeping injuries do not end there, with Tom Heaton struggling to be fit after suffering a calf injury which ruled him out of the first leg, which leaves Anders Lindegaard as the only registered shot stopper in the squad. Dyche revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Clarets had applied for special dispensation from UEFA to add a goalkeeper to ther squad in light of the injuries.

Ashley Barnes, Steven Defour, Robbie Brady all face late tests to see if they are ready to go, with all three still struggling with minor knocks suffered throughout pre-season.

Aberdeen have Andrew Considine available again after he missed the first leg through illness, but Frank Ross and Greg Tansey are both still missing due to groin injuries.

Neither team has added to their ranks since the first leg, with Burnley still yet to add a single player to their squad.

The tie is firmly in the balance but many see the Clarets as favourites for the game, which would see the English side through to the third qualifying round to play against Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir for a place in the Europa League group stage.