Brentford v Rotherham United preview: Can the Bees get off to a flyer?

Brentford kick off their 2018/19 Championship campaign by welcoming back Rotherham United to Griffin Park.

The last time these sides met in February 2017 ended in a 4-2 win for the home side, when Spanish winger Jota scored a hat-trick to push his side closer to the play-offs whilst that result pushed Rotherham closer to the drop.

Can Brentford cope without stars?

It seems to be a yearly tradition that Brentford sell off their best players and somehow find a way of coping and bettering expectations. Last season, over the course of the two transfer windows, the Bees sold Harlee Dean, Jota, Maxime Colin and Lasse Vibe. They were able to survive and finished a respectable 9th position and only six points off of the play-offs.

This season they sold club captain John Egan to rivals Sheffield United and star winger Florian Jozefzoon to Derby County. Brentford have looked to pick out gems in Ezri Konsa and Said Benrahama to fill those gaps the stars may have left.

Manager Dean Smith will look to more senior members like Nico Yennaris and Henrik Dalsgaard to help the team get through another possibly tough period. Dalsgaard is also returning to West London after a successful run to the Last 16 in Russia with Denmark.

Embed from Getty Images

Can Rotherham do better in the Championship this time?

Rotherham have returned to the Championship at the first time of asking as they came back from League 1 via the play-offs last term.

In 16/17, Rotherham endured a horrific Championship campaign, finishing rock bottom with just five wins from their 46 games. They also had a staggering 33 losses in that season. They finished with just 23 points.

The Millers have made some excellent signings this summer though in order to avoid a repeat campaign. They have brought in Clark Robertson, Marek Rodak, Billy Jones, Sean Raggett, Zak Vyner and Kyle Vassell.

Boss Paul Warne is more optimistic of the Millers' chances in the Championship this time around. Talking in his pre-match press conference, he said: "I remember the hype before the Fleetwood game and the ‘new era’ and we lost and it was like the end of the world.

“I am a year wiser now and I will not judge it on the first game or first three games – but I would like to get off to a good start. “Even if the results do not come, we need to be competitive.”

Predicted Line-ups

Brentford:

Bentley, Dalsgaard, Konsa, Mepham, Yennaris, McEachran Benrahma , Sawyers , Emiliano, Watkins, Maupay.

Rotherham:

Rodak , Vaulks , Forde , Palmer , Robertson , Purrington , Vassell , Newell , Smith , Raggett, Jones.



