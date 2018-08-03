Sheffield United vs Swansea City Preview: Graham Potter begins tenure away at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United open their Championship season at home to recently relegated outfit Swansea City this weekend, as Graham Potter hopes to begin his Jacks' career in fashionable style on the road.

The Blades ended last season in a confident mood having overcome Bristol City 3-2 on the final day, despite two second-half goals from the Robins.

Meanwhile, Saturday's opposition were unable to cap what was a drastic year with any salvation - losing to fellow relegated outfit Stoke City.

United happen to hold the advantage over the Swans in their head-to-head record, boasting 19 wins to the Welsh side's 11.

New signings set to make Blades debut

Manager Wilder has been more than busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in a number of experienced Championship faces.

Defender John Egan, who signed from Brentford, is set to get his Sheffield United career underway this weekend, as is goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Former Ipswich Town forward David McGoldrick is likely to lead the line, expected to replace Leon Clarke up front.

As well as that, highly-rated youth prospect Ben Woodburn joined on a season-long loan from Premier League club Liverpool and should feature against the Swans.

The only absentee for Wilder's side ahead of this fixture is midfielder Paul Coutts; having broken his leg back in November, the player is nearing a return after nine months out of action.

Potter struggling for numbers

Swansea City manager Potter is struggling to fill the spaces in his squad ahead of what could be a challenging Championship campaign as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Centre-back Alfie Mawson recently quit south Wales for the capital after signing with Fulham, whilst fellow defender Mike van der Hoorn is on the verge of being fully fit - currently fighting his way back from a groin injury.

Sam Clucas is in the centre of a transfer storm as numerous top-flight teams chase his signature, including Burnley.

Summer acquisitions Barrie McKay and Bersant Celina, the latter signing after leaving Manchester City, are likely to make their competitive debuts for the Swans.

Building momentum in preparation

Sheffield United have certainly impressed during pre-season as the Yorkshire outfit prepare for the 2018-19 Championship campaign.

Billy Sharp was the top scorer after netting on four occasions; boasting a brace against Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The Blades also held Italian giants Inter Milan to a draw at Bramall Lane when McGoldrick's first-half opener was cancelled out. Wilder will certainly be in high spirits prior to kick-off against Swansea.

Their opposition didn't quite enjoy a successful pre-season schedule with just two wins to their name.

Defeats to European sides Eibar and Freiburg followed Interwetten Cup penalty losses against Genoa and Magdeburg.