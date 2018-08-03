Opinion: Sarri represents a much needed change for Chelsea

It could have been 1:15pm when Maurizio Sarri entered the room for his first pre-match press conference as Chelsea manager today – or maybe it was be 1:14pm, he is ever so punctual. As normal, he wore a training top, sleeves rolled up. Some sort of smoking implement would have been in his tracksuit trouser pockets whilst the full-rimmed glasses were firmly on his face.

Sarri is not your typical manager, let alone your typical Chelsea manager, but he may just be what the club – and league – needs.

Sarri is the anomaly in the appointments of the Roman Abramovich era, in many ways; he is the 'anti-Chelsea' Chelsea manager. He doesn’t have managerial silverware to his name nor an illustrious playing career. His dress sense isn’t slick or sleek and he is certainly not politically correct. But now he finds himself leading one of the most powerful clubs in world football, simply because of the way he advocates the game to be played.

It will start in earnest on Sunday afternoon, at Wembley in the Community Shield. He will face Pep Guardiola – a man who has not been shy in offering a kind word or two of Sarri’s work -, the two men could not be more different. Guardiola’s trophy cabinet – and his clothes cabinet for that matter – is something many managers envy, but not Sarri.

Napoli scored a record 94 league goals in 2016/17 and reached their best points total of 91 last season – both under Sarri. These are no doubt signs of excellence, but such statistics are not normally considered a priority at Chelsea when they make the annual decision over their next manager.

Chelsea's criteria seems to have changed

Past success tends to be the main criteria at Chelsea, at least it did. Managers who have won things in the past are automatically winners and those who have not, are definitely losers; was the pervading thought. Avram Grant and Roberto Di Matteo are the only two out of the 14 that buck the trend. Sarri, therefore, represents a change. Even compared to last season’s Italian, Antonio Conte, this appointment is a dramatic break with the past. Chelsea are somewhat rebranding.

The big summer signings of seasons gone bye, no longer exist. One of Conte’s biggest gripes was that Chelsea did not exhibit the biggest pulling power in the transfer market. For Sarri, this is not a problem – he is used to making do with what he has. The expectations, that at times have crippled Chelsea, are being adjusted; they are dying down.

From all of this, a lack of identity could well have become apparent, but Sarri will not let that happen. 'Fun' was the go-to-phrase in his opening statement as manager and it is a fitting description of how he has encouraged his teams to play from his Serie D days. It is a trait that Chelsea do not have much acquaintance with of late. They do many things well as a club, but rarely fun.

Enjoyment often came from results, not performances; from league tables, not the football played. Chelsea were at their most fun under Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 103 goals in 2009/10; he was sacked a year later. Fun and Chelsea have never really mixed well.

Entertainment will become the focus

Now, a change of tact appears to be in the offing. A shift in thinking has taken place, if Chelsea are going to finish second, third or fourth then why not in entertaining fashion? Abramovic and Sarri have both dealt in billions before – in Sarri’s case, working as a foreign exchange trader before becoming a full-time coach and in Abramovic’s case, one night’s work in a Monte Carlo casino – but maybe there is a realisation on Abramovic’s behalf that enjoyment in football can come via different means.

Sarri’s upbeat 4-3-3 style of play is just that. The pressing, the attacking and the deployment of a nifty number nine has romantics and intellects purring in equal measure. The Italian tells his players to go onto the pitch and simply enjoy it – a message that many in the Chelsea dressing room will not have heard previously.

His aim in ‘practice’ is to equip his players with the appropriate mindset to play with a sense of freedom. He is, like Conte, full-on but in an entirely different way; Sarri doesn’t get bogged down in the minutia, it is the feeling that he is concerned with. He is more Mauricio Pochettino than José Mourinho and if recent managerial appreciations are to go off, then Sarri is in the right camp.

Sarri will bring a mix of style and substance

Sarri’s appointment moves away from the short-termism that has become synonymous with Chelsea and their identity. The series of sackings and functional football did not appeal to the purist. Chasing after trophy winners may have won leagues but it didn’t win hearts – this was one of the reasons that Guardiola shunned Abramovic’s offer to come and manage in South-West London.

Guardiola offered the perfect package of style and substance but Sarri certainly offers the style and is working on the substance that is success. “His style of football is as good as a drink in the sun,” Guardiola said last May. Last season, he described Napoli as “probably the best” side he had faced in his managerial career. These assessments were not made on a medal collection, but on ideas and idealism.

Sarri appears a rejection of Chelsea’s recent ethos. If successful, it could resemble a changing of the guard; short-termism becomes a much grander longer project where goals on the pitch take on an entirely new meaning. There are winds of change blowing through Chelsea and it will be fun to see how it settles.