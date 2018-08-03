Spurs 'nowhere near' in their attempt to land Jack Grealish, says Bruce

Tottenham Hotspur have not made a bid which is even close Aston Villa's valuation of Jack Grealish, according to boss Steve Bruce.

Spurs remain one of just two Premier League clubs alongside Burnley not to have made any signings in this summer's transfer window.

However, Bruce also added Villa have no plans to sell their best players with just days left to go of the transfer window.

Spurs 'nowhere near'

Bruce held his first pre-match press conference of the new season where the media were keen to get to the bottom of the Grealish saga.

The Villa boss admitted there was interest from Spurs surrounding the midfielder but no attractive offer had been made.

Bruce said: “We don’t want to lose our best players, but they’re aware of course that everyone has their price."

“So if someone wants to buy our players, they are going to have to find a premium and make sure the owners are comfortable with it," the 57-year-old added.

“We all know what football is, but at the moment Spurs haven’t got anywhere near what the owners want to consider. So there is not a discussion to be had at the moment, because they’ve got nowhere near the figure they demanded.”

The clock is ticking for Spurs

Spurs have failed to bring any new players in this summer despite being heavily linked with various options.

Grealish has been the main player which the Lilywhites have been linked to.

However, Wilfried Zaha has also been linked with a move north of the river after the Ivory Coast international turned down a new contract with Crystal Palace.

Zaha has reportedly told his teammates he is hoping for a move to a top-six team and it is believed the team in mind is Chelsea.

Spurs are in need of an extra English player to meet the regulations of the Champions League otherwise they would be forced to submit a lowered 20-man squad.

Therefore, it seems all of Tottenham's eggs are in the basket of Grealish with less than six days to go until the transfer window slams shut.