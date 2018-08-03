Report: West Ham United aiming to beat Chelsea to signing of Bernard

It has been turbulent summer at West Ham United thus far, a change in management, backroom staff, as well as some high-profile signings and a few exits, all resulting in the East-Londoners being very excited to see what the new Premier League season could offer.

Although, according to reports, the side from the London Stadium are looking to continue to spend into the last week of the transfer window, as they look to steal Chelsea target Bernard from under the noses of their London rivals.

The Brazilian is a free agent

Following his departure from Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of last season, Bernard is now a free agent and can choose to play for any side that wants him, meaning the only barrier that the Irons have is battling other sides for the 25-year-olds signature and could be a matter of who is willing to pay the highest wages.

It had been rumoured that earlier in the summer Manuel Pellegrini had been interested Bernard, although had been put off by his wage demands of £200,000 per week.

However, with the Brazilian still not having found a club, maybe the creative midfielder would be willing to settle for less.

Embed from Getty Images

David vs Goliath?

Even though West Ham are without a doubt a big club in England with plenty of spending power and support behind them, when battling with Chelsea they're fighting a different animal.

Since taking over Chelsea over a decade ago, Roman Abramovich has shown his wealth in spending hundreds of millions to make the Blues one of the main powerhouses in Europe - money that the Pellegrini's men just can't compete with.

Whilst it is all currently speculation and there is no concrete proof that West Ham are interested in Bernard, the fans of the East-Londoners will undoubtedly be excited, having seen the 25-year-olds creative talents on the biggest stage of all at a club level, in the UEFA Champions League, as well as also featuring 14 times in a star-studded Brazilian setup.