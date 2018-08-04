Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 FC Nantes: Seagulls finish pre-season with a win

Brighton finished their pre-season on a high with a 2-1 win over Ligue 1 side FC Nantes at The Amex.

The Seagulls named a side which was not that different from the one which would have started Premier League games last season, with new signing Bernardo being the only real difference.

Nantes were denied an early lead in the ninth minute when striker Emiliano Sala cut inside after finding space on the left wing and his effort from outside the box was tipped onto the left-hand post by Brighton keeper Matthew Ryan.

Albion opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Bruno lofted a ball over the top of the Nantes defence, which Anthony Knockaert ran onto and slipped in substitute Tomer Hemed to tap home from just inside the box.

Just three minutes into the second half Brighton made it two when Hemed pounced on a loose back-pass and then cut the ball back for Pascal Gross who then tucked the ball into the bottom left corner.

With 11 minutes left, Nantes pulled one back when the ball fell to their captain Valentin Rongier on the edge of the box and his left-footed strike flew past Ryan and into the bottom right corner.

Could Hemed start after impressive pre-season?

Hemed was on again on target again and also got an assist after coming on for Glenn Murray just 15 minutes in.

This took the strikers tally to two goals and two assists in this pre-season.

With the injury to Jurgen Locadia, plus summer signing Florin Andone not being fit enough to start, Hemed could have put himself in with a great chance of leading the line against Watford.

He was impressive against Nantes he looked like he was going to cause problems and could score not long after coming on and it only took him twenty minutes to score after coming on.

The forward then unselfishly squared the ball to Gross to pick up an assist.

New signings show promising glimpses

Three of Brighton's new signings featured in the friendly. Bernardo was the only to start. With 19 minutes to go Yves Bissouma and Alireza Jahanbakhsh came on.

Bernardo did well during the ninety both defensively and offensively. He also showed how good he was on the ball with his passing being consistently strong throughout the game.

Bissouma and Jahanbakhsh showed glimpses of what they can do with some lovely runs and ball control.

Bissouma brought down a ball and chested it down and then span a player, before nutmegging the next and driving past another before being brought down, but it certainly got the crowd interested in the Mali midfielder.

Jahanbakhsh then did some great work down the right wing when he made a great tackled and then ran down the right wing before giving away a free kick for a foul after taking on a Nantes midfielder.

Brighton will now be looking ahead to the beginning of their second Premier League campaign next Saturday when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford and they will be hoping to kick off the season in style with three points.