Burnley close in on Ben Gibson after reportedly agreeing £15 million fee

Burnley have taken a significant step towards their first signing of the summer after reportedly agreeing a £15 million fee with Middlesbrough for defender Ben Gibson.

Sky Sports report that the Clarets failed with two offers of £12 million and £13 million before upping the fee to meet Boro's demands.

Tony Pulis' side were in a strong negotiating position after Gibson penned a new five-year deal last season.

Nonetheless, the Clarets are now free to discuss personal terms with the Englishman and conduct a medical as they look to bolster their squad with the transfer deadline looming.

Gibson will provide competition for regular defensive pairing Ben Mee and James Tarkowski and, crucially, will offer added depth as Burnley try to cope with the strain of the Europa League.

Stalwart at the Riverside

Gibson played all 38 games for Boro in 2016/17 on their short-lived return to the top flight and earned plaudits for his solid performances in a struggling side.

Following their relegation, he was the subject of serious interest from West Bromwich Albion, only for the Baggies' £20million bid to be rejected.

He was ever-present once again last season as Boro finished in sixth and kept seventeen clean sheets.

In total, he has made 203 appearances for the Teeside outfit, which he joined as a junior back in 2005.

Gibson has been capped at every international level up to the under-21s and received his first call-up to the senior side ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in March 2017 when Chris Smalling picked up an injury.

Burnley will hope to complete the deal over the weekend and are also said to be making progress on moves for Sam Clucas and Joe Hart.

Sean Dyche is also keen to add West Brom's Jay Rodriguez to his ranks, but will have to fork out around £20million to persuade them to part with the forward.