Wigan Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday: Latics host Owls in Championship return

Wigan Athletic return to the Championship with a home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook manages at this level for the first time in his career and Jos Luhukay begins his first full season in charge of Wednesday.

Can Wigan stay up this time?

The last time Wigan got promoted to England’s second division, they went straight back down.

They will hope to be better prepared this time as Cook leads the Latics in the Championship.

Brighton loanee Christian Walton has returned on a season-long loan and looks to be the number 1 for the season.

Three years after leaving Wigan, Callum McManaman returns to the club where he started his senior career.

The winger scored 10 goals in 79 games in his last spell, which included a man-of-the-match display in the Latics’ memorable FA Cup victory against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

No additions for the Owls

Wednesday have not added a single player to their squad but do boast some injury returns from last season.

If they can keep key players like Fernando Forestieri and Barry Bannan fit, Wednesday have an outside chance of the play-offs, but should finish comfortably in mid-table.

Luhukay has also shown he is not scared to play youngsters from Wednesday’s U23 squad.

Team News

Luhukay said it was “no secret” that Steven Fletcher will be involved in the squad on Saturday.

The Scotland International has not featured for the Owls since December of last year.

Joost van Aken, who has played in a back three during pre-season, has not played since Boxing day in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Wigan have made a trio of signings today and all three could be involved in Saturday’s clash.

Darron Gibson has signed a short-term contract following his release from Sunderland and Cedric Kipre has signed from Motherwell.

Also, Antonee Robinson has signed on a season-long loan from Everton.

Head-to-Head

The Latics and the Owls have only faced each other eight times in total.

Wigan have won on three occasions.

Wednesday have five victories over Wigan, winning the last four times the two sides have met.

Key Players

Wigan- Will Grigg

The Northern Ireland striker didn’t quite cut it in the Championship two seasons ago, scoring only seven goals in 38 games.

However, he has proved he is deadly in League One with 26 goals last season and will be hoping to take the next step in his career.

Wednesday- Fernando Forestieri

The former Watford man missed the majority of last season but still managed to bag five goals in only 11 appearances.

He will be looking to make up for lost time and start the season with a bang.