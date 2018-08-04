Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in the Community Shield 2018

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 2:00BST but before that, stay with us as our build-up to the game continues.

Predicted Manchester City starting XI: (4-3-3) Bravo; Bolton, Denayer, Laporte, Zinchenko; Foden, Brahim Diaz, Gomes; B.Silva, Nmecha, Sane.

Predicted Chelsea starting XI: (4-3-3) Bulka; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Fabregas, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Morata, Hudson-Odoi.

Guardiola will also be without a number of players as Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Benjamin Mendy have yet to return from their holidays after their World Cup commitments. The good news for the City boss though is that Riyad Mahrez, who went off injured in the last game against Bayern, has recovered and is likely to play some part in the game.

Sarri will be without Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Gary Cahill due to the World Cup, while Willian is not likely to feature after he returned home late from training which didn't go down well with the Chelsea boss. Callum Hudson-Odoi is a youngster that has really impressed for Chelsea during pre-season and is likely to get another chance to impress against City on Sunday and will play a part throughout the season.

Both sides come into the game without a few players due to the World Cup but still, both managers still have a number of quality players that they can put out and still win the game.

Pep Guardiola's side also took part in the International Champions Cup but they lost 2 and won 1 of their three games that they played. They began against Borussia Dortmund but they lost the game 1-0, before they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in their second game. Things got better for the Premier League champions though as they came back from 2-0 down to defeat Bayern Munich 3-2 in their final game of their US Tour.

In terms of result during pre-season, Chelsea have done well as Maurizio Sarri has seen his side defeat Perth Glory 1-0 in Australia, before they defeated Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties in the International Champions Cup after the game finished 1-1 in normal time. Chelsea though did suffer defeat in their last game against Arsenal 7-6 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 in normal time at the Aviva Stadium but overall they have had good runouts which will help them going forward.

Chelsea will be hoping for a better result in this year's Community Shield as they were beaten by Arsenal 4-1 on penalties last season after the game finished 1-1 in normal time. The Blues took the lead in the game through Victor Moses but Sead Kolasinac equalised eight minutes from time.

The curtain raiser for the new season is here as the Emirates FA Cup winners from last season Chelsea take on Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley in a game which could lay down a marker for the upcoming season which starts next weekend.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Community Shield match held at Wembley between Chelsea and Manchester City. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 3:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.