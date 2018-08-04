Girona vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs look to avoid further injuries in their final pre-season clash

Tottenham Hotspur face their final pre-season game against Spanish outfit Girona on Saturday.

After a tour of the USA in the International Champions Cup, Spurs picked up multiple injuries to some of their midfield players.

With the new Premier League season just one week away, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his side can avoid further injuries.

Pre-season so far

Spurs travelled to the USA around two weeks ago where they kicked off with the game against AS Roma.

Despite going behind after just three minutes, Spurs pulled off a dramatic first-half comeback prevailing 4-1 victors.

Next was a clash with Barcelona in Pasadena, once again Spurs conceded early on and found themselves two goals behind at half-time.

However, goals from Heung-min Son and Georges-Kévin N'Koudou earned Spurs a point despite losing on penalties to the La Liga champions.

Finally, Spurs ended their USA tour with another game against Italian opposition - this time AC Milan.

In what was a tight affair, another N'Koudou goal provided Spurs with the win as they ran out 1-0 winners against Gennaro Gattuso's side.

Injuries upon injuries

Spurs have experienced a midfield injury crisis in their USA tour.

Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela all picked up injuries throughout the course of the three games.

With Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier still on their summer break after their prolonged World Cup journeys, it meant Mauricio Pochettino had to rely on his youth players.

Luke Amos played a huge role in Spurs' pre-season and reports suggest has earned himself a new deal with the club after impressing the Spurs camp.

Also, Oliver Skipp has impressed in his appearances off the bench and in the final game against Milan.

The 17-year-old looked at home against some of Europe's elite and could prove to be a future star for the Lilywhites.

When and where?

Tottenham kick-off on Saturday at 7 pm (BST) and the game will take place from Girona's home ground Estadi Montilivi.

It will be the last opportunity for the Spurs players who have travelled to impress Pochettino as their first Premier League tie against Newcastle United looms large.