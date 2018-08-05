Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City: Agüero nets twice as the Premier League champions ease to victory

Friends turned to foes on Sunday afternoon as Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea squared off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. Sergio Agüero's strike inside 15 minutes opened the scoring before he found the back of the net again in the second half to seal a 2-0 win for Man City.

While stars from both sides were missing, strong sides were still on display but it was clear from the start that Chelsea still need time to grow under Sarri.

Sergio strikes

Man City started the brightest and looked the same side that stormed to last season's Premier League title. Leroy Sane tried his luck with just three minutes gone, but his low driven effort rolled wide of the far post. It only took 13 minutes for Guardiola's side to break the deadlock as Phil Foden was allowed to run at Chelsea's backline before laying it off to Agüero, who expertly found the bottom corner. The Argentine's 200th goal for the club and his first ever in the Community Shield.

Five minutes after opening the scoring, Agüero was back for more, but his shot from outside the area was saved comfortably by Willy Caballero. Chelsea slowly grew into the game and had a glimpse at goal with 25 minutes played, but Alvaro Morata's shot flew high and wide.

Callum Hudson-Odoi continued his fine pre-season and looked a threat going forward for Sarri's side, curling wide on the half hour mark before forcing Claudio Bravo into a save moments later. Despite a few half chances, Man City held a 1-0 lead going into half time and looked comfortable.

Embed from Getty Images

Sergio strikes...again

The second half began with Man City looking the better of the two sides yet again and it was Agüero going close early on. Foden's through ball allowed Agüero to round the goalkeeper, but the striker's effort could only find the side netting. He wouldn't have to wait long for another chance at goal and he made no mistake just before the hour mark. Bernardo Silva found Agüero brilliantly, before his low strike beat Caballero at his near post to make it 2-0.

For Man City, it looked similar to a training session as they moved the ball with ease and constantly found themselves with chances in front of goal. Summer signing Riyad Mahrez found space on the edge of the box, but couldn't hit the target with 25 minutes to play. Agüero continued to search for a Community Shield hat-trick and also found it with a wonderful volley, but Caballero was on hand to match it with a strong save from close range.

Substitute Brahim Díaz came close to getting in on the action with a near post effort but Caballero managed to palm his effort away. Gabriel Jesus then forced the Chelsea 'keeper into yet another save as Man City continued to push for a third goal.

Chelsea failed to create any real chances in the second half but came close to a consolation goal with a few minutes remaining. Ross Barkley's low cross saw Tammy Abraham try to poke it past Bravo, but the goalkeeper was on hand to get his body in front of the shot. Man City still had the last chance of the game as Díaz slipped İlkay Gündoğan before the ball made it's way to Gabriel Jesus, but the shot was cleared off the line.

A very comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester City, who outclassed Chelsea from the first minute and never looked back. Chelsea had their moments but very much looked the side that still need time to find their feet under new boss Sarri, which they must do quickly with the Premier League kicking off next weekend. Chelsea travel to Huddersfield on the opening day while Man City visit Arsenal.