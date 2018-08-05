Rachid Ghezzal pens four-year contract with Leicester City

Leicester City have completed the signing of AS Monaco winger Rachid Ghezzal.

The Algerian has signed a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium, joining officially for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of approximately £12m.

He becomes the Foxes' fifth summer acquisition following the arrivals of Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, James Maddison and Danny Ward. He will compete with the likes of Demarai Gray, Marc Albrighton and Fousseni Diabate for a position on the wing with the Foxes.

'I think I will make a great season'

Upon the confirmation of his transfer to Leicester, Ghezzal expressed his delight at joining the club. Talking to LCFC.com, he said: “I want to be here. It’s a good club with many ambitions and many great players. I think I will make a great season.”

The 26-year-old also told how thrilled he was to be linking up with Claude Puel again after previously playing under the Frenchman at Olympique Lyonnais.

"I know the coach and I know his work and I like it,” Ghezzal said.

Foxes' boss Puel also highlighted how delighted he was to secure the signature of 13-time Algerian international and told supporters what they could expect of him ahead of the new campaign.

He said: "He’s an exciting addition to our group who will bring creativity and competition ahead of an important season for us."

New chapter

Beginning his career with Olympique Lyonnais in France, Ghezzal has played all of his career with Ligue 1. In that time, he has made 154 appearances in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing 24 assists.

He moved on a free transfer to Monaco last summer but struggled to settle at the Stade Louis II under Leonardo Jardim, scoring only twice in 26 appearances.

The right-winger was also linked to Premier League rivals Watford as a replacement for Richarlison, but he will now be heading to the King Power Stadium in an attempt to fill the void vacated by compatriot Riyad Mahrez. The former PFA Player of the Year headed to Manchester City in a reported £60m deal earlier in the transfer window.