Bayern Munich vs Manchester United Live Score Commentary Friendly Allianz Arena 2018

Some good news for Mourinho comes in the shape of the return of Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof, all of whom have returned to training earlier than expected following their summer international duties with Belgium, England and Sweden respectively.

With that in mind, Mourinho may use the challenge of facing Bayern by looking to find the potential partner for Alderweireld, although no players looking a certainty to start against the Foxes nor Bayern. Antonio Valencia has had injury trouble at right-back during pre-season while Ashley Young, last season's first choice left-back, is another England star still recovering from his World Cup exploits in Russia.

All the focus between now and then will likely lie on United's defence, namely their targetted arrivals in that area. Reports over the weekend have suggested Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur could be close to joining the Old Trafford outfit, but before then the name of England's World Cup breakthrough star, Harry Maguire, had been strongly linked with United. He would have been unlikely to have featured for his club side on Friday, given how far England went in this summer's international tournament, but that's unlikely to prevent his name from reaching the headlines.

Mourinho, meanwhile, will lead out his side against 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City on Friday night and so this clash represents the final warm-up for the main event, the first match of the new English league season in just five days' time.

While this will be United's last game before the Premier League season begins, Bayern do have a perhaps slightly less important fixture next weekend, although silverware will be up for grabs in thier DFL Supercup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt. And new boss Niko Kovac, joining from the aforementioned Frankfurt with whom he won last season's DFB-Pokal, will go up against his former side as he aims to replace Jupp Heynckes. He may see both this game with United and that encounter next weekend as opportunities to fine tune his side ahead of the return of Bundesliga action in three weeks' time.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United meanwhile, have seen their fortunes improve rather than the other way around, more like Bayern. The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against Real Madrid in their final match in the USA in their last game, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera each finishing off fine moves inside the opening half hour for United's first pre-season win. That came after a heavy defeat by Liverpool and draws with AC Milan, San Jose Earthquakes and Club America.

Both teams go into tonight's game following a mixed bag of results in their respective International Champions Cup campaigns. The hosts have lost their last two matches, losing a two goal lead as Manchester City came from behind to beat them last Sunday, while Juventus were comfortable 2-0 winners over them three days prior.