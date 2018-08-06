Liverpool vs Torino Preview: Reds return to Anfield to conclude pre-season schedule

Liverpool host Torino at Anfield on Tuesday as the Reds end pre-season duties ahead of their season opener this weekend.

It's the final opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to look at summer signings before he puts the finishing touches on his starting eleven for West Ham on Sunday.

Alisson under the spotlight

Among the emerging stars ready to grace the field at Anfield for the first time this season will be the worlds most expensive goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazil international impressed against Napoli in the Reds 5-0 mauling of Torino's fellow Serie A side as the £66.8 million signing was an assured figure for Liverpool as well as earning his first clean sheet on his debut appearance.

The 25-year-old looks to put an end to limelight surrounding goalkeeper controversy with the former Roma man potentially being the remedy for the spate of mistakes that have blighted the Reds from silverware in recent seasons.

'Fab Three' should not be risked

Victory other Napoli was followed by the appearance of every member of the Reds irreplaceable front three as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino since their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid as all started at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The PFA and FWA Player of the Season Salah was on the scoresheet for Klopp's side as the Egyptian looks to continue to prove his fitness after sustaining a shoulder injury in a clash with Galactico captain Sergio Ramos back in May.

Salah's goal was also assisted by fellow front-man Mane as the two continued to highlight their importance to this Liverpool side and with the Premier League just around the corner, it's unlikely that any of them will be risked on Tuesday.

What to expect

With Liverpool's focus tended firmly towards the Premier League it's fair to expect a friendlier encounter than usual with both sides using this fixture as a final chance for some to force their way into their domestic line-ups at the weekend.

Torino manager Walter Mazzarri certainly will be looking to show off his attacking talent to the Anfield faithful. Although, the fascinating contest in this fixture will be how midfielder Afriyie Acquah stands up to the Reds summer signings Naby Keita and Fabinho in the middle of the park

Il Toro's Ghanaian powerhouse will be supported in midfield by Soualiho Meite, who arrived from AS Monaco this summer and will be against his former teammate Fabinho as the two reunite at Anfield.

Torino will not begin Serie A duty until August 19 so there will be a stronger incentive for players to impress the manager with time still to influence his selection process.

Despite it being a friendly it will be the end of another pre-season for the Reds who registered six victories other the summer campaign and Liverpool should be the more match-ready side with the start of the domestic action imminent.