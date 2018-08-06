Bayern Munich 1-0 Manchester United: Martínez ends United's pre-season on a whimper

Javi Martínez sealed a pre-season to forget for Manchester United, as his second-half header gave Bayern Munich a narrow 1-0 victory in their final pre-season clash.

The Red Devils were completely dominated throughout the 90 minutes by the German champions, with half chances from Thiago Alcântara, Martínez and Franck Ribéry in the first period but to no avail.

The second period couldn't have got off to a worse start when Eric Bailly hobbled off with injury, Martínez then nodded home just before the hour mark which was met with no reply from José Mourinho's men.

Testing them early on

It has been a pre-season to forget for United fans with lacklustre results during their tour of the USA, but with a less than a week to go before the Premier League gets underway the last chance to inject some optimism lied with their trip to Bavaria.

There were boosts with the return of the new number 10 Marcus Rashford, but from the off, it was clear the match belonged to Munich.

Their first chance came seven minutes in when Arjen Robben cut in from the right and found Thiago on the edge of the area, he hit it well but his compatriot David De Gea did well to palm it away.

Another major opportunity didn't arise until two minutes from the break, the ball flew across the area to Ribéry who attempted to strike first-time but ended up kicking his standing leg.

Off to a very bad start

Any hope that away fans may have had as the sides came out for the second period was eradicated almost instantly, Bailly went into the challenge with Serge Gnabry and came off worse as he twisted his knee before hobbling the pitch.

Munich should've had the lead five minutes before their opener as Robben swung a cross into the area, Leon Goretzka was there to take on the first-time header but it looped just over the crossbar.

The pressure finally proved too much in the 59th minute as the home side finally took the lead. A great corner was whipped into the area which caught the United defence off guard with Rashford and Ander Herrera unable to ready themselves as Martínez nodded home from six yards.

Looking for the second

As time went on it was clear that United were unlikely to even get a shot let alone a goal, but the Bavarians continued to push as time went on.

Kingsley Coman did well to beat his man on the left before cutting back to Goretzka, he did well to take the effort first-time but it just shaved the post as it went wide.

It looked to be 2-0 with minutes to go as Robben put it past Lee Grant after Coman's chipped ball over the full-back, the Dutchman was off celebrating before the flag was raised for offside.