Wolves complete club-record Adama Traore deal (publish when confirmed)

Newly promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Spanish winger Adama Traore from Middlesbrough, after the player competed his medical at the club.

It was previously reported that the winger was penciled in to undergo a medical at Wolves on Monday before signing a contract and agreeing personal terms with the Molineux Stadium based side. It was suggested that the clubs had agreed a fee of about and the side from Midlands are set to pay a fee in excess of Traore's release clause of £18million.

Wolves though, have now confirmed the capture of Traore from Boro after the player completed his medical earlier. The 22-year-old is Wolves' tenth signing of the summer, after the club acquired the services of the likes of Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez among others.

Traore's shot at redemption?

Traore joined 'Boro from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £8million during the club's comeback to the Premier League. Despite Traore's good displays, the Riverside based side had sustained relegation that season and had sacked Aitor Karanka well before the end of the campaign. Last season in the Championship, Traore had made 34 appearances and had found the back of the net five times and racked up a tally of ten assists. The club finished fifth, but was knocked in the play-off semi-finals.

Traore is a product of the Barcelona youth academy and spent 11 years at Barcelona after having joined as a youngster in 2004, but made only a single first team appearance for the Catalan side.