Joe Hart joins Burnley in £4 million move

31-year old goalkeeper Joe Hart has signed for Burnley as Sean Dyche looks to resolve a minor goalkeeper crisis at Turf Moor.

With Nick Pope set to be sidelined for several months after dislocating a shoulder and club captain Tom Heaton suffering from a calf injury, Burnley were forced to apply for special dispensation from UEFA to add fourth-choice goalkeeper Adam Legzdins to their Europa League qualifier squad against Aberdeen on Thursday.

The right move?

Yet Hart's move seems unexpected considering Heaton is predicted to be fit for the opening weekend of the Premier League and Anders Lindegaard has proved himself to be an adequate replacement during Burnley's return to Europe.

Hart has also been the subject of numerous high-profile errors in recent years, seeing him fall out of favour at Manchester City and drop down the England pecking order, ironically behind both Pope and Heaton who were third-choice and fourth-choice respectively in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

Experienced campaigner

A less than effective loan spell at West Ham United did him no favours last season but he brings a wealth of experience to Turf Moor. The shot-stopper has played over 250 times for Man City since arriving in 2006, going on to make 75 appearances for England during that period.

The £4 million move to Burnley offers Hart one last chance to revive his career, although he faces a tough task with a trio of young English goalkeepers looking set to provide the future for the national squad in Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Pope.

The signing looks set to pave the way for either Lindegaard or Legzdins to exit the club with five senior goalkeepers now on the books at Turf Moor. Meanwhile, Hart, who was intent on signing a permanent deal rather than another loan move following spells at Torino and The Hammers, will be hoping his stint at Turf Moor is a long and productive period.