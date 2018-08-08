VAVEL Transfer Deadline Day Live Updates 2018

What other deals could be completed today? Make sure to stick with VAVEL UK all day as we bring you coverage of deadline day.

It’s not just the bigger clubs who have been busy, those further down the table have also been hard at work. Leicester City have reinvested the money they received for Mahrez, whilst the likes of Fulham, Cardiff City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been keenly looking for recruits in order to avoid relegation. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace completed the shock signing of Max Meyer on a free.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have so far been frustrated in their pursuits of Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina and Toby Alderweireld. However, they have managed to secure the signatures of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and Diogo Dalot from FC Porto.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has also wasted no time in getting his feet under the table at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have already recruited Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi.

Manchester City have also not been afraid to make moves following their record-breaking season last year. They broke their transfer record for the signature of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez in a move that has been touted since January.

Premier League clubs have also been extremely busy, Liverpool more so than anyone else. Jürgen Klopp's Reds have completed a big-money swoop for Roma goalkeeper Alisson and have also splashed the cash on midfield duo Naby Keïta and Fabinho from RB Leipzig and AS Monaco respectively. Xherdan Shaqiri has also joined from relegated Stoke City.

It has been a fascinating window so far all over Europe. Kylian Mbappé had his permanent move to Paris Saint Germain confirmed, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo was involved of one of the most shocking transfers of the summer as he left Real Madrid for Juventus.

Of course, it’s only in England where the transfer window shuts today. Premier League and Football League clubs have to get any business that they want to do done by 5pm this evening, whilst Italy’s window closes on the 18th of August. Spanish and French clubs still have until August 31st to conclude any deals. As a result, whilst we will mostly be bringing you news from England, we will keep a keen eye out for any interesting deals that have been completed oversees.

Good morning! Welcome to VAVEL UK’s live coverage of English football’s summer transfer deadline day. Stick with us all day for all of the rumours, sightings and done deals as the transfer window slams shut.