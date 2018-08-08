Ben Mee signs new three-year contract at Burnley

Ben Mee has signed a new contract with Burnley, the club have announced.

Mee, who deputised as captain for the majority of last season in the absence of club captain Tom Heaton, has signed an extension that will keep at the Clarets until at least June 2021.

There is an option to extend the centre-back’s contract for a further 12 months afterwards at the club’s wishes.

Fellow defender Matt Lowton also extended his deal earlier this week and this adds to the six previous extensions from players involved in last season’s miraculous season.

Speaking to the media in Turkey ahead of the Europa League third-round qualifying game against Istanbul Basakeshir, Mee said: “It’s very pleasing and I’m delighted to put my name down for another three or four years.”

“I spoke to the gaffer last season and said I wanted to stay at the club, I enjoy it here and enjoy the football and that’s the main thing,” Mee added.

Good week for Clarets

Mee joined the Clarets in 2012 from Manchester City, making 248 appearances for the club.

He started his Clarets career as a left back but moved into the middle of defence for Sean Dyche and formed a formidable partnership alongside Michael Keane and most recently, James Tarkowski.

Mee played a key role in solidifying Burnley’s ever-present back four last season, being involved in nine clean sheets mainly alongside Tarkowski, Lowton, Stephen Ward and in-front of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Mee’s extension comes after a good week from the Clarets after the club announced the signings of fellow defender Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough, Joe Hart from Manchester City and Matej Vydra from Derby ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The announcement of Mee’s re-signing will please fans and could be seen as important as new signing after the big man’s impact at the back in recent seasons.