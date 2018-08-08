Everton set for busy deadline day as club looks to wrap up deals for Bernard and Yerry Mina

Everton look set for a busy transfer deadline day as the club look to complete at least two deals before the close of business.

The Blues swooped earlier in the week to discuss terms with former Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Bernard as the Brazilian remains without a club.

He travelled to Merseyside on Wednesday afternoon to undergo a medical and hopefully complete a deal which would see him become Everton’s third signing of the summer.

The Blues are also still in the market for a central defender and after a couple of weeks of negotiating, are hoping to conclude a deal for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina.

Mina, a stand-out for Colombia at the World Cup, only returned to Barcelona on Monday following an extended summer break and is seen as not needed by boss Ernesto Valverde.

Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands was in Barcelona before the club’s pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers to discuss a move for, now new signing, Lucas Digne with Mina’s availability also on the agenda.

The 23-year-old would cost Everton in the region of £30 million but with the Blues desperate for defensive reinforcements, they are likely to stump up the cash.

There have been other options discussed - including Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo - but Mina has been the Blues’ top target for a number of weeks.

Gomes looking for a home

Yet, the Barcelona links don’t end there.

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that the Blues are hoping to secure a deal for midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Portuguese midfielder, who is on the chopping block this summer, has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp for a number of weeks but an injury during the club’s pre-season training camp has slowed that rolled.

Gomes suffered a hamstring injury a fortnight ago that will keep him out of action until the end of September at the earliest.

However, with Everton also looking to bring in a central midfielder before the close of the window, the 25-year-old’s current injury problem may be overlooked.