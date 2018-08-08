Fulham shore up backline With Calum Chambers on loan

Fulham make yet another signing, bringing in centre back Calum Chambers on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

There doesn't seem to be a fee attached to the loan, unlike the earlier two-year loan deal for forward Andre Schürrle, where Fulham had to pay £360k.

Chambers is the club's seventh arrival this summer, a third defender alongside Alfie Mawson and Maxime Le Marchand.

Chambers Gets Experience, Fulham Get Versatility

The 23-year-old is expected to form a centre-half partnership with his fellow Englishman Mawson, with whom Chambers formed a strong partnership for England on the U21 level.

However, the former Swansea man has undergone knee surgery and will miss the first few weeks of the season.

Fulham's No. 5 man will probably start the season alongside 30-year-old American Tim Ream while Le Marchand will probably operate as a left-back.

Chambers is also very capable of putting in a shift at right-back or in defensive midfield.

For Chambers, this move gives him an opportunity to prove himself to new Arsenal boss Unai Emery in Premier League matches as opposed to the training ground.

Getting only 10 league starts last year, the centre-back hopeful will be looking to double, or maybe even triple that number to show that he can perform consistently against top clubs.

"Delighted To Have Signed For Fulham"

In an interview with Fulham's club website, Chambers said:

“I’m really excited. I watched a lot of Fulham last season, I really like the way they play football, there’s a good manager, it’s a great club, so I’m really excited for the season ahead.

“Everyone can see that Fulham’s a club that likes to play football, play football from the back, through the lines. That’s the style of football I like as well, so I think it fits me and suits the way I play.”

Fulham vice-chairman and owner's son Tony Khan also commented:

“Calum is a versatile defender with Premier League experience, and the combination of his strong data profile and the positive reports from our scouting department confirm that he’s a tremendous talent. We fully expect Calum to contribute and are very happy to welcome him to our squad. Come on Fulham!”

The Last Move of The Summer?

Slaviša Jokanović has brought in six new players and brought back his fellow Serb Aleksandar Mitrović on a permanent deal, all players that are expected to be starters.

With the buying transfer window shutting down on Thursday at 17:00 BST and just 37 hours left to the deadline as of the writing of this piece, Fulham are expected to be done with their business. However, there are still some rumours swirling around the West London club.

Reportedly, Jokanović wants to bring back Southampton left-back Matt Targett, but this time as a back-up to Le Marchand.

Fulham are also keen on Young Boys defender Kevin Mbabu, who would probably be a starting right-back for Jokanović's side.