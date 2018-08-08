Wolves complete club-record deal for Adama Traore

Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Spanish winger Adama Traoré from Middlesbrough after the player completed his medical at the club.

It was previously reported that the winger was penciled in to undergo a medical at Wolves on Monday before signing a contract and agreeing on personal terms with the Molineux Stadium-based side. Traoré joins the club for an undisclosed fee on a five-year deal.

Wolves though have now confirmed the capture of Traoré from Boro after the player completed his medical earlier today.

The 22-year-old becomes Wolves' fifth signing of the summer after the club acquired the services of the likes of João Moutinho, Rui Patrício, and Raúl Jiménez among others.

Traoré's shot at redemption?

Traore joined 'Boro from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £8million during the club's comeback to the Premier League. Despite Traoré's good displays, the Riverside-based side sustained relegation that season and had sacked Aitor Karanka well before the end of the campaign.

Last season in the Championship, Traoré had made 34 appearances and had found the back of the net five times and racked up a tally of ten assists. The club finished fifth but was knocked in the play-off semi-finals.

The young Spaniard's performances for the North Yorkshire-based club led to him being voted as the club's player of the year as he played a starring role in Boro's domestic campaign.

Traoré is a product of the Barcelona youth academy and spent 11 years at Barcelona after having joined as a youngster in 2004, but made only a single first-team appearance for the Catalan side. Additionally, he has represented Spain at different age-levels, including his displays for the U-21 side earlier this year.

After a busy summer which has brought in several quality additions to the club, it will be interesting to see how Nuno Espírito Santo assembles this squad ahead of their first game of the season against Everton.