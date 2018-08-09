Matt Ryan has the 'utmost respect' for manager Chris Hughton

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan was effusive in his praise for manager Chris Hughton ahead of the Seagulls' seaso-opening match at Watford.

The Brighton shot-stopper, entering his second season with the club, expressed how he felt about Hughton, who brought him to the AMEX Stadium from Belgian side Genk.

"What he's done for the club speaks for itself"

The 26-year old began by saying “The gaffer always goes above and beyond to give you his time. What he’s done for the football club speaks for itself" while adding that "i’m very privileged to have him as a manager.

“He’s got the most important job at the club. It’s up to him to put together all of his skills to get the most out of the playing group. Since he’s been at Brighton, and previously at other clubs, he’s managed to do that and has created the reputation he has from what he’s achieved".

Hughton "does everything in his power" to help players perform at their peak

“With him at the helm it’s quite easy as a player, everything is there for us to perform at our peak. He does everything in his power to provide that for us", said Ryan.

The Aussie was named to start all 38 of Brighton's games last year and commented on the relationship the squad has with the Albion boss. “He’s very meticulous in his approach, in what he asks from us as both players and individuals. We just try to uphold that on a day-to-day basis in training and when the games come around.



“Our relationship is one of mutual respect. We treat him with the respect that he deserves and he does exactly the same with us. It’s great to work for a manager like him.”