Everton complete signing of free agent Bernard

Everton have completed the signing of Bernard on a free transfer after the Brazilian playmaker departed Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal after completing a medical on Wednesday morning at the club’s Finch Farm training complex.

Bernard follows fellow Brazilian Richarlison and French defender Lucas Digne through the door at Goodison Park as Everton’s third signing made during this transfer window, as new Blues boss Marco Silva looks to wrap up the club’s business by the Thursday evening deadline.

Speaking EvertonFC.com about the move to Merseyside, the Brazilian said: “I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me.

“The manager made me feel confident about playing here. He is a very good coach and he has achieved really good things at other clubs."

On Bernard’s watch

After three years with Atlético Mineiro's first team, the Brazilian departed his homeland for Ukraine, joining Shakhtar for a reported £22 million.

During his time in Ukraine, the playmaker netted 28 goals and chipped in with 35 assists during just over 150 for the Ukrainian side.

Bernard had reportedly been the subject of interest from a number of top European clubs including both AC Milan and Inter Milan before reportedly talking with West Ham United regarding a move.

However, the 25-year-old is delighted to have signed for the ambitious Blues.

He continued: "Everton is a club with a great structure and a lot of tradition, historically the fourth most successful club in England. When I found out about this opportunity and what the manager wanted out of me I was happy.



“That is why I made my choice, because of the confidence both the manager and the Club showed in me."



He added: “I did not need any convincing to come here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here.”

Silva delight at golden signing

The Everton boss has been admant about making a number of signings before the end of the window and whilst he was focused on defensive reinforcements, there was no chance in passing up on Bernard.

“Bernard is a quick player, very good technically and he can play on the left or right wings and as an offensive midfield player behind the striker,” explained Silva about securing the services of the exciting playmaker.

“He has experience of playing in the Champions League for Shakhtar Donetsk for the past five years and the fact he has 14 caps for Brazil is a further reflection of his quality.”

The Portuguese boss is still hoping to add a centre-half to his squad before Thursday’s deadline with Yerry Mina reportedly set to join from Barcelona after weeks of negotiating.

There is also hope that the Blues will sign a central midfielder too with a loan move being made for Mina's Barcelona teammate André Gomes.