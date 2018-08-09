Huddersfield Town complete loan signing of Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza

Huddersfield Town have completed the deadline day signing of Belgium U21 international Isaac Mbenza from French Ligue 1 club Montpellier HSC.

The winger has joined the Terriers on a season long loan, with the Club having the option to make it a permanent transfer at the end of the 2018/19 season.

The 22-year-old is equally comfortable on both the right and left flanks and follows in the footsteps of striker Steve Mounié in completing a move from the French side to West Yorkshire.

Mbenza, a pacey and direct player, scored 10 goals from 26 starts and 17 substitute appearances at Montpellier, who finished 10th in the French top flight last season.

He has also previously played for Belgian club Standard Liege and French Ligue 2 team Valenciennes.

Mbenza has also earned international honours for the Belgium under 21 team – grabbing one goal in eight caps for his country.

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner: “He is a real winner”

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner welcomed Mbenza by saying: “Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at Under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.”

Before adding: “He’s a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too.”

“When we first spoke, it’s clear that he is a real winner too; a fierce competitor who will not accept second-best. I like these characteristics in our players! I’m looking forward to working with Isaac on the training pitch and in the classroom to help him understand our style of play,” concluded the German.

Mbenza will wear the number 18 shirt for the Terriers during the 2018/19 campaign.