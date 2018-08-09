Jamie Vardy signs new four-year contract with Leicester

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The forward, whose contract was due to run out in two years' time, has now committed his future to the club until at least 2022, by which time he will by 35 years of age.

'It's a great feeling'

Since joining the Midlands outfit from Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has had an incredible rise. Speaking to LCFC.com, he described the incredible emotions he experienced when pulling on the Leicester City shirt.

He said: “Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this Football Club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player."

“The journey that me, the team and the Club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Momentous rise

Vardy initially made history when he arrived ay the King Power Stadium as he became the first non-league player to be sold for over £1million.

Despite initially struggling to settle in the East Midlands, the 31-year-old found his feet in 2013/14 as he hit 16 goals to power the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League. Once in the English top-flight, he again took some time to adapt but once he did, he took most teams by surprise.

Vardy was a key cog in the team by scoring 24 goals as the Foxes shockingly lifted the Premier League. He also broke Ruud van Nistlerooy's record of scoring in 11 consecutive league games. In the two seasons since, he has hit 39 goals in all competitions, including the Foxes' journey to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

In his time with Leicester, Vardy has scored a total of 89 goals and provided 41 assists in 234 appearances for the club.

He also made his England debut with the club in 2015 and has made 25 appearances for his country since then, scoring seven goals. Vardy was part of the Three Lions' squads at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.