Newcastle United complete deadline day signing of Federico Fernandez

Newcastle United have completed their sixth and final signing of the summer by adding Federico Fernandez to their squad who will link up once again with Rafa Benitez, after signing a two-year deal at St James' Park.

Fernandez will provide good competition and cover for the other centre-back slot, alongside captain Jamaal Lascelles after Florian Lejeune suffered a season-ending injury.

Reunited

The ex-Argentine international received his first international cap while playing under Benitez as he changed him into more of a ball playing defender.

Benitez has been looking for a ball playing centre-back since Lejeune picked up an injury and he looks to have found his man in Wales.

Fernandez will link up with ex-teammates Ki-Sung-Yueng and Jonjo Shelvey who he played alongside with at Swansea City and he becomes the second Swansea player to move up North to Tyneside.

"It's a new challenge in my life" - Fernandez

The centre-back has expressed his delight at signing for Newcastle as he told NUFC.co.uk after he was announced as the final signing for Newcastle of the summer: "It was a long day but I'm really happy to be here."

Fernandez was an ever-present for Swansea in the Premier League, but told the club's official website how he was ready to move on.

"It's a new challenge in my life and I'm very excited to meet the all the players and staff here," he added.

Embed from Getty Images

"It was an easy decision to bring him here" - Benitez

After a summer of frustrations for Benitez on the transfer front, he eventually landed the second defender he wanted as he told NUFC.co.uk: "He is experienced, a very good professional and will add good competition in defence."

With Benitez bringing in a player he knows well from his time at Napoli, the Spaniard will be confident that Fernandez will be able to improve the defence as well as bringing in needed experience to a young centre-back department.

The addition of Fernandez brings to an end a frustrating transfer window for the manager as he has had to work on a very tight budget compared to the clubs who finished around them last season.