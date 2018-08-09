Watford sign Domingos Quina from West Ham on deadline day

Watford have signed young attacking midfielder Domingos Quina from West Ham on a four-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The Hornets secured the signature of Quina late during deadline day after submitting a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to complete the signing.

Watford also hold the option on an additional 12 months for the talented Portugal Under-20 international.

First-team experience for Quina

Quina made six senior appearances in total for West Ham after making his first-team debut in July 2016 against Domzale in the UEFA Europa League. The 18-year-old made four appearances for the Hammers last season.

Quina is a Portugal Under-20 international and was imperative to his country’s Under-19 European Championships win last month.

Quina during the European Under 19 Championship final between Italy vs Portugal. Source | Getty Images.

Quina reportedly intrigued some of Europe’s top clubs this summer but the midfielder has made Vicarage Road his preferred destination. Barcelona were previously favourites to sign the teenager this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese starlet will continue his development in Hertfordshire under head coach Javi Garcia next season having previously spent time with Benfica and Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Quina will hope for game time

The Guinea-Bissau born youngster became Watford’s seventh and final signing of the summer transfer window. The Hornets had previously signed Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro, Ken Sema, Ben Wilmot, Ben Foster and Adam Masina.

Watford had sold Richarlison to Everton for £35m earlier in the window and the Brazilian was joined by Costel Pantilimon, Nordin Amrabat, and Mauro Zárate in leaving Vicarage Road this summer.

A host of young prospects have also left the club on loan including Jerome Sinclair and Alex Jakubiak, who joined Bristol Rovers on deadline day. In contrast, Quina will be hoping to gain some first-team minutes this season.

Watford gave 2,139 Premier League minutes to academy graduates last season - the 11th biggest total in the top flight - but had the third-eldest squad in the top flight last season with an average age of 27.7.