West Ham United sign Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina

West Ham United have secured their second deadline day signing, bringing in Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina.

A statement from the club read: "West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez."

A two-year deal

The 32-year old has signed a two-year contract at the London Stadium, and has expressed his delight at signing for the club.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited and looking forward to achieving lots," said Sanchez, who becomes West Ham's ninth summer signing.

“I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League," continued the Colombian "second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things."

Sanchez does have some previous English top-flight experience, having spent two years at Aston Villa before his move to Italy, and has commented on his previous spell.

"Previously, at Aston Villa, we started very well but sadly it didn’t end well, but I always maintained the same desire to return and here I am, with the same mission, with the same desire and dream and I’m very grateful to everyone at West Ham.”

Husillos has welcomed Sanchez's arrival

Hammers Director of Football Mario Husillos has welcomed the Colombian to the club, starting off his statement by saying "Carlos is a very experienced player whose career I have always followed closely and with admiration."

He then went on further to comment on Sanchez's international presence, “He has also been a regular in the first team for Colombia for many years, and was a very important player for them at the World Cup this summer." Before finishing off his statement with “We are very happy that he has joined West Ham United and wish him great success in his time here.”

What will the Colombian bring to the table?

Whilst Sanchez, who has previously been nicknamed ‘The Rock’, is unlikely to come in and take the Premier League by storm, he will bring versatility and much-needed backup to the ranks in East London.

The Colombian will challenge the likes of Pedro Obiang and Declan Rice for a place in the Irons’ defensive midfield as well as having the ability to slot in at centre-back if needed.

Capping off a brilliant summer

The signing of Sanchez is likely to be Manuel Pellegrini’s ninth signing of what has been a very impressive transfer window.

Breaking their transfer record for Felipe Anderson, securing the signature of Andriy Yarmolenko from Dortmund, as well as bringing in Arsenal duo Jack Wilshere and Lucas Perez have been some of the highlights as the window slams shut, leaving the Hammers with high hopes ahead of the new campaign.