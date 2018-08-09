Wolves complete deadline day deal for Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker

Wolverhampton Wanders have completed yet another transfer with the signing of Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The Belgian midfielder has joined the newly promoted Premier League side on an initial loan deal which will become a permanent one in the summer of 2019.

From Belgium to England

The 23-year-old has swapped a Europa League side for a Premier League newcomer on the last day of the summer transfer window and he will be now partnering the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho in the Wolves' midfield in the upcoming season.

Dendoncker, who is the West Midlands club's eleventh signing of the summer, could make his Premier League debut in his club's season opener against Everton on Saturday according to the Wolves website.

Solid cover to the Wolves' defence

The latest Wolves signing began his football career with local club FC Passendale at the age of six. In 2003, the player moved to the academy of K.S.V Roselare before joining Anderlecht six years later. Dendonker rejected moves to Club Brugge and K.R.C Genk in order to join the Paars-wit.

However, it was only in 2013 that he made his senior team debut for the Belgian side. In a Belgian Super Cup tie against Genk, the then 18-year-old replaced Dennis Praet with just nine minutes left on the clock. The fixture saw Anderlecht win the match 1-0.

Dendoncker had to wait another year for his Belgian Pro League debut. He then went on to make a 125 league appearances for the club and even became the captain of the side.

The player, who made his international debut in 2015, was also a part of the Belgium squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At just 23, Dendoncker has a lot of experience under his belt and could prove to be a solid cover to the Wolves' defence in their 2018/19 campaign. He could also operate as a centre-back, giving manager Nuno Espírito Santo more options for the season.