Women’s Championship transfer round-up: 8 August

From Durham to Lewes, no one has kept too still this window, here’s all the news that you might have missed in the second tier.

The news has trickled through from the Villainesses, with both Katy Moran and Elizabeta Ejupi two more of those on their way out, the duck of good news finally broke yesterday with a quartet announced in claret and blue.

Alison Hall has made the step up from Coventry United as Hollie Gibson has moved from Sheffield as Sophie Haywood has returned from the US collegiate system, Nadine Hanssen rounds out the pack as she moves from Genk.

Still focusing on the core of their players from last season, the Addicks have brought Lily Agg back to England after a spell with FFC Frankfurt with Elizabeta Ejupi returning to her old stomping ground as Katie Startup has penned a new deal.

Never a team to go crazy in the window, Chloe Nott became the Wildcats second summer signing, the other news out of the North East, a new deal for Becky Salicki.

The Eagles have been making up for time lost bringing in Kallie Balfour and Jade Keogh from Gillingham as Jordan Butler has joined up with some former Millwall teammates and Anneka Nuttall has made the move from Watford.

In addition, Nikita Whinnett, Megen Lynch and Lessa Haydock have all extended their stays in South London.

It will likely take Lewes some time to adjust to life in the second tier but John Donoghue has continued to strengthen his side bringing in Samantha Quayle from Portsmouth, Skye Bacon from Brighton, Shannon Moloney from Spurs and Georgia Robert.

Always looking to build on what they have, Katie McIntyre, Dani Lane and Natasha Wells have all agreed new terms with the Sussex club.

The Hive has been a veritable er, hive of activity this summer with Luke Swindlehurst adding depth to his squad having captured the signatures of Lauren Pickett from Spurs, Ruesha Littlejohn from Celtic, Anne-Laure Davy from LOSC Lille, Ellie Wilson from Bristol and Durham pair, Annabel Johnson and Nicola Gibson.

It’s not all been change in North London however as Emma Beckett, Destiney Toussaint and Ocean Rolandsen have all extended their stays with Anne Meiwald, Grace Taylor and Evie Clarke leaving for London-rivals.

It’s been nothing but change at Millwall this summer – Leanne Cowan the notable exception. Grace Taylor and Evie Clarke have both move from the Bees as Beth Lumsden, Kalani Peart, Yelina Priest, Lia Cataldo and Gabby Ravenscroft all move from Arsenal’s development squad.

Chloe Sansom from Brighton, Chloe Wilkinson from Brentwood Town, Ellie Stenning from Palace, Riva Casley from Oxford United and Chantelle Mackie (from West Ham) bulk out the depleted side.

Chris Phillips has added to his numbers by promoting a handful of players from their own youth team with Beth Powell, Lucy Fitzgerald, Beth Harford, Michelle Young, Freya Bailes and Annie Rossiter given the leg up.

The Blades haven’t had to look too far afield for new signings, bringing in Belles trio Sophie Barker, Jade Pennock and Rebecca Rayner as well as Danielle Cox and Chloe Dixon from Sheffield.

Alethea Paul has made the move from Manchester City as Lauren Cresswell joins from Derby County.

Keeping busy this window, Spurs have made some big moves, bringing in Arsenal trio of Emma Gibbon, Anna Filbey and Jess Naz as Rianna Dean and Megan Wynne have made the switch from Millwall.

After a successful loan spell, Coral-Jade Haines has been brought in permanently from Birmingham City as Angela Addison has moved from S&K Basildon and Anne Meiwald joined from the Bees.

Furthermore, new deals have been handed out to Bianca Baptiste, Josie Green, Renee Hector, Lucia Leon, Wendy Martin, Sophie Mclean, Chloe Morgan, Ashleigh Neville, Maya Vio, Ryah Vyse and Sarah Wiltshire.