Marco Silva says Everton are "more than ready" for the start of the Premier League season

Marco Silva says he and his Everton team are ready to get the new season underway ahead of their opening day trip to face Wolves.

The Blues have had an indifferent pre-season results-wise but have worked hard on the training pitch and in the market to have a squad ready to improve on last season’s results.

Facing the media for the first time before a competitive game, Silva said: “I’m really ready. I’m happy as well. Last month has been really hard working but everyone is happy.

“The environment is good in the club. When you are working, it’s important I see everybody with a smile on their face and everything will start tomorrow”

He added: “For me, and as a squad, we are ready - more than ready.”

Heading to a newly-promoted side on the opening day is never a good omen for Everton as they’ve only won one of their last five games against this newly-promoted opposition.

That lone victory came at the start of the 2006/07 season as the Blues beat Watford 3-1 at Goodison Park. More recently, they’ve drawn their last two games 2-2 against promoted sides on the opening day.

Headed to the Wolves den

In Wolves, Silva faces off against not only his compatriot in the dugout - Nuno Espirito Sanchez - but also plenty of Portuguese players on the pitch.

It’s a challenge he’s ready for as he knows plenty about a number of those players who line-up against his side on Saturday evening.

“They did fantastic work last season. They deserve to play at this level, not only because the results they achieve but I liked how they played last season,” said Silva of the weekend's opposition.

“I know not only him (Nuno) but even some of the new players they’ve brought in I know very well. Good squad, good team, they play well.

“With everything settled now, it’s a tough game for sure but we are ready to go, to compete and to try to take a good result for us and that is a win.”

Deadline day signings set to sit out

Silva’s men had an extremely busy deadline day that saw them bring in Bernard, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

The club are also hoping to wrap up a season-long loan deal for Kurt Zouma that Silva revealed was close but not yet official.

However, none of the players that signed at the last minute are set to play at Molineux.

“The last ones, no. As you expect, it’s not easy to sign one player and to come in, have one or two days and then to play in our squad,” explained Silva when asked about the chances of the new players taking part.

"Our players are here working really hard, trying to achieve good results and after we have to give time to the others to let them prove they are ready for our eleven.”