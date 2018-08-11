Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary EPL 2018

We'll be with you every step of the way, throughout the build-up to post-match, so stay with us here at VAVEL UK for all your updates regarding Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

Lineups will be announced an hour before kickoff, but some stars may find themselves left out for Chelsea as they continue to return to fitness after the World Cup this summer. Eden Hazard is likely to start on the bench, while youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi may get the nod.

Both sides have come a long way since those fixtures, diving into the transfer market this summer and making changes. Chelsea brought in four new players, plus a new manager, while Huddersfield welcome seven new players to the club.

Chelsea were victorious in their last trip to The John Smith's Stadium, winning 3-1 last season. The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge saw Huddersfield earn a 1-1 draw, handing them a crucial point in their fight to stay up.

Saturday's visitors, on the other hand, are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season. Last season's fifth-place finish saw Chelsea miss out on the Champions League and now under new manager Maurizio Sarri, they face a battle to reclaim their place in the top four.

For the home side, it's a second consecutive campaign top flight of English football. Huddersfield narrowly avoided relegation last season but impressed at times under David Wagner. With the Terriers set to be engulfed in yet another battle to beat the drop, they'll need a good start to the campaign.

Hello and welcome to the opening weekend of the Premier League! Chelsea have made the trek to The John Smith's Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town. VAVEL UK will have updates for you throughout the buildup to the 3pm kickoff, so stay tuned.