Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview: Impressive transfer windows give both teams incentives to dream this campaign

Liverpool host West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday as both teams get their Premier League campaigns firmly underway.

Both the Reds and the Hammers have made a number of impressive signings this summer including a change at the guard for the visitors as Premier League-winning manager Manuel Pellegrini returns to England.

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool will be firmly setting their sights on challenging at the top this season after an impressive summer on and off the pitch that sees the Reds firmly strengthened for the upcoming season.

Fresh faces offer excitement for both sides

Liverpool had one of the standout windows of the 2018 summer as a number of new arrivals offers hope that Klopp's side can improve on last seasons fourth-placed finish as well as a first Champions League final in eleven years.

Further depth in midfield saw the impressive additions of Fabhino and Naby Keïta. The Reds also offered attacking cover to their front three with the impressive signing of Xherdan Shaqiri whilst their biggest deal saw Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker sign for Liverpool from Roma for a then-record £66.8 million fee.

Meanwhile at West Ham, Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Lucas Pérez and Carlos Sánchez are amongst the names brought in as part of the Hammers spending spree.

The summer business will see both teams in excellent positions to match fans ambitions as the two lock horns at Anfield on Sunday.

Start as you mean to go on

The Reds have been favoured by the bookies as the team best equipped to challenge champions Manchester City this season and their opening test comes against a side with a Premier League-winning manager among their ranks.

Pellegrini's replacement of David Moyes followed by a summer spend of over £100 million represents the board's ambitions to reconnect with the fans after controversy off the field saw a growing divide among the two parties last season.

Despite a record summer spending, Pellegrini hasn't set a target for the season in regards to table finish and this gives Hammers supporters a rare opportunity to dream as they travel from East London to Merseyside on the weekend.

Merseysiders dominate head-to-head record

History would say the Hammers shouldn't be too optimistic for this opening day fixture as West Ham have managed only one win at Anfield since 1963.

Their last victory at the famous stadium came three years ago in 2015 when Slaven Bilić took apart Brendan Rodgers's Liverpool in a season that saw the Hammers finish above the Reds for the first time since the Premier League began.

A similar result on Sunday would do nicely for the Hammers but Liverpool will be the unquestionable favourites heading into this fixture after recording an impressive double over West Ham last season.

Back-to-back 4-1 thumpings saw Klopp outclass the Hammers on both occasions last campaign and the German boss will be looking for the same performance level if the Reds are to seriously compete domestically this season.

Team News

New signing Fabinho faces a late fitness test as Klopp debates whether to hand the former Monaco midfielder his Premier League debut on Sunday

The Brazilian had a scan on a muscle injury on Thursday that revealed no sign of injury although the midfielder was sent home from training after feeling unwell.

Joe Gomez is expected to be fit after missing Tuesday's friendly against Torino and could be set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back as fellow defenders Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are unlikely to be fit.

World Cup finalist Dejan Lovren will get a look in on the weekend having only returned from extended leave at the weekend.

West Ham will be without Andy Carroll (ankle), Winston Reid (knee), Manuel Lanzini (ACL) and Michail Antonio (ACL) while Yarmolenko (hip) is also a concern.

Edimilson Fernandes has sustained a slight knock that leaves him uncertain for Sunday although Pellegrini confirmed the rest of his squad is fit ahead of the Anfield visit.